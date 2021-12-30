THOMASVILLE — Mr. James Monroe Martin, 58 a resident of Trinity passed away Tuesday Dec. 28, 2021. There will be a gathering of friends and a celebration of life Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville, NC.
