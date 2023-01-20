HPTNWS- 1-21-23 SNOW, JAMES.jpg

THOMASVILLE — James Mitchell “Mitch” Snow, 63, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on Dec. 15, 1959 in Guilford County to Jim and Wilma Snow. Mitch was owner of Mitch Snow Productions as a Music Producer/ Engineer.

His life as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and musician has carried him halfway around the world. He loved performing and sharing his love of music with everyone. When God passed out talent, we believed Mitch went through the line twice. He will always be remembered as a humble, patient, kind and loving man, husband and father.

