THOMASVILLE — James Mitchell “Mitch” Snow, 63, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on Dec. 15, 1959 in Guilford County to Jim and Wilma Snow. Mitch was owner of Mitch Snow Productions as a Music Producer/ Engineer.
His life as a multi-talented singer, songwriter and musician has carried him halfway around the world. He loved performing and sharing his love of music with everyone. When God passed out talent, we believed Mitch went through the line twice. He will always be remembered as a humble, patient, kind and loving man, husband and father.
Surviving is his loving wife of 22 years, Tammy Lilly Snow of the home; his mother, Wilma Snow Smith of Thomasville; Son, Brandon Snow and wife Sara of Winston-Salem; Daughter, Gracie Snow of Thomasville; Sister, Melodye Snow Hadley of Thomasville; Father-in-Law, Van Lilly and wife Linda of Thomasville, Brothers-in-Law; Rodney Lilly and wife Elizabeth of Thomasville and Terry Lilly and wife Lori of Thomasville; Grandchildren, Lyra, Evryn and Ronan Snow and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver “Jim” Snow, Stepfather, Allen Smith and a brother Merle Snow.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tom Mabry officiating. Interment will follow in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery. Mr. Snow will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church one hour prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 8: p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion UCC Memorial Association, 130 Hasty School Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
