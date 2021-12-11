HIGH POINT — Mr. James Lowery, 58, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. at WFBH High Point Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 4:47 pm
