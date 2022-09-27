HPTNWS- 9-28-22 LEWIS, JAMES.jpg

HIGH POINT — James Hubert Lewis, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Citadel Nursing Home in Winston-Salem.

He was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Sampson County and was the son of the late Hubert Addison and Katie Benton Lewis. He retired from Carraway Furniture where he worked as a quality control inspector and worked with Expert Fencing for many years following his retirement. James was an active member of Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church and was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was former Scout Master of Troop 17 at the church and enjoyed gardening.

