HIGH POINT — James Hubert Lewis, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Citadel Nursing Home in Winston-Salem.
He was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Sampson County and was the son of the late Hubert Addison and Katie Benton Lewis. He retired from Carraway Furniture where he worked as a quality control inspector and worked with Expert Fencing for many years following his retirement. James was an active member of Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church and was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was former Scout Master of Troop 17 at the church and enjoyed gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Dean Lewis; two brothers, Stacy B. Lewis and Bobby Lewis; and three sisters, Elizabeth Knight, Eloise Naylor and Doris Cook.
James is survived by his wife of 73 years, Emma Knight Lewis, whom he married on Dec. 20, 1948; two sons, James Rodney Lewis (Teresa) and Ernest Steven Lewis (Kim), both of Sophia; daughter, Kathryn “Kathy” Lewis Hawkins (Tony) of Franklin; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Ellene Maske of Summerfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating James’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Jeffrey Turcotte officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church, 301 Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Lewis family.
