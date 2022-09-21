TRINITY — Mr. James Lester Fields, 86, resident of Trinity, died Sept. 20, 2022 at his home.
He was born August 30, 1936 in Randolph County, a son to the late James E. and Wilma Reddick Fields. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, a resident of this area all his life, and an employee of Union Camp Trucking for 43 years. He loved old ford tractors, NASCAR racing, and spending time at S & S Grill where he was a fixture from 6-11 a.m. daily and loved by everyone who came in. Especially though, he loved his granddaughter Montana, and enjoyed spending time with her in his later years.
Surviving is the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, the former Sadie Smith, who survives of the residence. Also surviving is his son, James Christopher King Jr. (Julie); daughters, Lisa “Sis” King (Brett) and Joni Bryant (Dan); brothers, Earl Fields (Frances), Wayne Fields, and Herbert Fields (Rama); grandchildren, Gina, Montana, Matt, and Rebecca; special friend, Melvin Cecil; and beloved dog, Reba.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville. The family will greet friends and attendees following the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.