HPTNWS- 9-22-22 FIELDS, JAMES.jpg

TRINITY — Mr. James Lester Fields, 86, resident of Trinity, died Sept. 20, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 30, 1936 in Randolph County, a son to the late James E. and Wilma Reddick Fields. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, a resident of this area all his life, and an employee of Union Camp Trucking for 43 years. He loved old ford tractors, NASCAR racing, and spending time at S & S Grill where he was a fixture from 6-11 a.m. daily and loved by everyone who came in. Especially though, he loved his granddaughter Montana, and enjoyed spending time with her in his later years.

Trending Videos