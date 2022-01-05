TRINITY — James Dockery Lambeth, 87, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
He was born on April 2, 1934 in Randolph County, a son of the late J. Marvin and Ruby Elliott Lambeth. A resident of this area all his life, he was a 1953 graduate of Trinity High School and worked for R.K. Stewart Building Contractors, building churches, schools and hospitals for many years. He later became a self-employed contractor, building many custom homes in the area. He had been a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church since childhood and began attending Brentwood Baptist Church, where he married the former Betty Hines in 1957. They attended Allen Jay Baptist Church and Cornerstone Baptist Church together, subsequently returning to Hopewell, where he was active as long as his health permitted. James was an avid outdoorsmen; especially in his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and looking for arrowheads when he was not working in tobacco with the McDowell brothers. His true love and passion was spending time with his family; especially playing the guitar and singing with Betty. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his brothers, Chauncey, Harold and Julius and a sister, Linda Orr.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years; Betty Hines Lambeth; his sister, Margaret Lambeth Stephenson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m.at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Joshua Barnes officiating.
Memorials in James’ memory may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370 or Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
It is difficult to find words to express how thankful we are for your expression of love to our family during this truly difficult time. We are very grateful for the friendship that we share. Warm regards, The Family of James Dockery Lambeth.
Online condolences may be made on James’ tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
