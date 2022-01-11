HIGH POINT — James Luther Chavis, 84, was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born on Dec. 8, 1937, a son of the late Carnary Chavis and Amanda Bryson Chavis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janie Pearl Chavis; a daughter, Angel Rocker; sisters, Mary Chavis and Shirley Streater; and brothers, Freeman Chavis and Clarence Chavis.
James grew up in Franklin, NC. He was a man who believed in helping others. He was employed as a manager at Holly Farms Restaurant, Emerywood Country Club and retired as a skycap at Piedmont Triad International Airport. James was a man with a cool demeanor, who collected classic model cars, loved fishing, golf and watching football. His favorite thing to do was to cook for his grandchildren when they came to visit him.
James was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served as a Trustee, a member of the United Methodist Men, the Men’s Choir, the Drama Ministry, and shared his culinary skills at special events of the church.
James leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Venus Nicholson (Pastor Miles Nicholson, Sr.) of Riverdale, Georgia; four grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Nicholson, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, Miles Nicholson Jr., of Riverdale, Georgia, Alexandria Nicholson, of Savannah, Georgia, and Arthur Rocker, of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, Lockwood Chavis (Mary) of Franklin, NC, and Ross Chavis (Trudy) of Greensboro, NC; four sisters-in-law, Beulah Fair, Peggy Springs and Louise Martin, all of High Point, NC, and Catherine Strong, of Hamlet, NC. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, at 12 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service.
