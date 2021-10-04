LEXINGTON — Mr. James Franklin Kinley, 69, of Lexington, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.
James was born on Jan. 15, 1952, to the late Wade Dennis Kinley and Dorothy Glascoe Kinley, in Guilford County. He worked in tree service in the local area for many years. James loved his family and his Savior most of all.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Farmer Kinley, in 2014; two siblings, John Kinley and Louise Elberson; and a son-in-law, Troy Wilson.
Surviving is his daughter, Desa Lee Wilson, of Lexington; three siblings, Judy Thompson (William), Billy Allen Kinley (Randy), and Larry Wayne Kinley; three grandchildren, Jeffery Kinley, Misty Kaye Kinley and Aahlyaa Kinley; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Kayelee; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons chapel in Thomasville. The family will greet friends in the chapel one hour prior to the funeral. Friends and family are welcome to come by the homes of Desa or Judy. Memorials may be given to Carolina Senior Care of Lexington. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.