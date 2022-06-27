HIGH POINT — Mr. James "Jimmy" Larry Martin, age 79, army veteran, business owner and lifetime resident of High Point, North Carolina, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Born on June 27, 1942 in High Point, North Carolina, Jimmy was a son of the late James Guy Martin and Louise Martin Boyette. He and Shirley Rabon Martin were wed on Nov.8, 1969.
Jimmy graduated from High Point Central High School in 1962. He served four years active duty in the United States Army and four years in the United States Army Reserves. After returning from service, Jimmy managed the family business, known by locals as Martin Superette. In 1983, he and his wife started Jimmy's Plumbing and Repair. Jimmy’s two sons, Charlie and Tim, grew up in the plumbing business and continue to run the family-owned business today.
Jimmy is a member of Northside Church of Christ in High Point where he was known as a Sunday school teacher and always there to lend a helping hand with any maintenance needs. He enjoyed NFL, NASCAR, fishing and spending time with his in-laws Lee and Sarah Rowell, and Mark Metcalf, who was like another son to Jimmy. Jimmy always loved helping people in need.
He is preceded in death by former wife June Davis Martin and son James Delbert Martin.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Jimmy is survived by two children, Charlie Martin and partner, Angie Sowers; Tim Martin and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Brandon Martin and wife, Brittney, Tyler Martin, Jami Sowers and Taylor Sowers; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Cohen Martin. He is also survived by his sister Joy Hinson and husband, Wayne, and former daughter-in-law Teresa Martin.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Justin Blaylock and Dr. Lurim Tonuzi and all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice of the Piedmont.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale at 206 Trindale Road. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northside Church of Christ, 1032 Northpoint Court, High Point, NC 27265, Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Guilford County Animal Shelter, 980 Guilford College Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
