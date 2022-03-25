THOMASVILLE — Mr. James “Jimmy” Eugene Loden, 59 of Thomasville passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Longleaf Neuro Medical Treatment in Wilson, North Carolina. James was born Sept. 13, 1962 in Crossville, Tennessee to the late Delmer Gene Loden and Wilma Jean Carter Loden. He worked many years in the textile industry at Parkdale Mills and Hill Spinning. Jimmy always had a smile on his face; he will be greatly missed by many. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Loden; one brother, Michael Loden.
Surviving is his special person, Teri Hartsell; two brothers, Terry Loden and wife Brenda, Mark Loden; he also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Brian Workman officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
