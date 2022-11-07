THOMASVILLE — Mr. James “Jim” Walter Graham, 92 of Thomasville passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing surrounded by his family. Jim was born Dec. 3, 1929 in McDowell County to the late Walter Edison Graham and Hattie Lewis Graham. He was a current member of Memorial United Methodist Church but a longtime member of Heidelberg United Church of Christ in Thomasville. While at Heidelberg, Jim held numerous titles such as Trustee Emeritus, President of the Consistory, member of the Sam Myers Bible class, and Sunday School teacher. Jim graduated from Western Carolina University in 1956 and UNC-G in 1968 with a Master’s in Education. Jim worked in Education for over 38 years. He was employed by Thomasville City Schools, where he served 13 years teaching, 22 years as Principal at Kern Street School, and three years as Director of Auxiliary Services. He took great pride in his school, making sure all the staff and students were taken care of, nothing was above or beneath him in his duties as Principal. The staff and students were like his family. Over the years, Jim and his late wife Peggy always made their home an open door for everyone, especially the children of Mills Home. Jim lived life to the fullest, whether it be spending time at their lake house, woodworking or making memories with his beloved family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Dean Graham on Feb. 10, 2021; two sisters, Margaret King and Irene Galloway.
Surviving are his two sons, Dean Graham and wife Shirley, David Graham and wife Debra; two daughters, Donna Idol and husband Jimmy, Dee Ann Gantt and husband Tom; one sister, Doris Swan and husband Pat; eight grandchildren, Shane Graham (Kori), Cari Graham (Charles), Emily Graham (David), Wendy Kelly (Bobby), Chris Idol (Lyndsay), Alan Idol (Whitney), Connor Gantt (Ashley), Addison Gantt; ten great-grandchildren; he also leaves behind his two sisters-in-law, Janice Reynolds and husband Bruce, Mickey McCall and husband Gene; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bee Sanford, who was a faithful and loving caregiver for both Jim and Peggy through the years.
