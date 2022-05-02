ARCHDALE — James “Jim” Lloyd Pearson, 90, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Jim was born June 16, 1931, in Taylorsville, North Carolina, and was the son of the late Lloyd and Sadie Pearson. He spent his youth growing up with five siblings in what he often called the most wonderful place on earth. Jim said that every child should grow up on a farm.
The Pearson family moved to High Point during World War II. During his teens, he made lifelong friends in the Pickett Cotton Mill neighborhood. He married the former Lorraine Wishon in 1951, and they spent 52 wonderful, happy years together.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and attended Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church later in life. For many years, he designed, made and installed stained-glass windows in churches throughout North and South Carolina.
Jim retired from the US Postal Service in 1997, which allowed him more time for his favorite hobbies; woodworking and vegetable gardening. He was known for growing tasty German Johnson tomatoes! Jim loved animals and had a special fondness for Beagles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Lorraine Wishon Pearson; son-in-law, David Killian; sisters, Blanche Gregory, Hazel Land and Virginia Bowden; and brothers, Roy Pearson and Jake Pearson.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Janie Killian of Archdale and Kim Parker (Ric) of Cary; granddaughter, Tracey Killian; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Graveside service celebrating Jim’s life will follow at 3 p.m. Thursday at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Crawford Crenshaw officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on James’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Randolph County SPCA, 300 W. Bailey Street, Asheboro, NC 27203; Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or Trinity Heights Wesleyan Church, 5814 Surrett Drive, High Point, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Pearson family.
