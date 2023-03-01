TRINITY — James “Jim” Clinton Morgan, 92, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1930, in Guilford County and was the son of the late Gurney Clinton and Lillie Mae Crews Morgan. He loved the Lord and was a long-time, active member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting where he participated in several mission trips to Mexico. Jim was co-owner of the family’s poultry processing business and was a farmer, raising poultry, pigs and cattle. He later worked as a builder with Lanier and Morgan Builders. His favorite hobby was his vegetable garden, especially his tomatoes, and donating the produce to C.O.A.T.S. in Archdale. He was also an avid bird watcher, loved the outdoors, and simply enjoyed working. Jim’s greatest joy was being married to Janice Coltrane for 68 years. She was his consummate sweetheart, and he was always the gentleman and loving husband.
