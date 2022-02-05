ASHEBORO – James “Jim” Royals, 83, went home to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
The oldest of three children. He was born in Randolph County, the son of Gerald and Ruth Royals. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother “Don.”
Survivors include son, James “Jim” Royals Jr. of Kernersville; and brother, Gerald “Jerry” Royals Jr. of Trinity; along with many special friends, nieces and nephews.
Jim was a 1958 graduate of Trinity High School, where he participated in several sports. He was active in church. His career, an insurance representative for such companies as Prudential and Aetna, was an enjoyment to him. His clients were his friends, and he enjoyed spending time with them. Jim’s hobbies included hunting, guns and cars.
The family will receive friends at Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Noyes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salvation Army.
