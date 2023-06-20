HPTNWS- 6-21-23 KENDRICK, JAMES.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. James “Jim” Lecil Kendrick, age 88, passed away at Westchester Manor on June 16, 2023 after a long journey with dementia. He was born June 11, 1935, in Walker County, Alabama, a son to Lucian A. Kendrick and Annie Smith Kendrick. Raised in and around farming in Alabama, Jim graduated from Carbon Hill High School in 1953. He became a longtime resident of North Carolina having moved to High Point in 1954 where he began a lengthy career working at Myrtle Desk Company. On Nov. 21, 1956, he married his wife of 66 years, Reba C. Kendrick.

Jim was deployed to Fort McClellan by the US Army and served in Anniston, Alabama until 1960 when he returned to High Point with his wife where he resumed his career at Myrtle Desk. With the exception of five years with the High Point Fire Department, he worked at Myrtle Desk until his retirement in 1997. He concluded his working career with 10 years of service at Harris Teeter.