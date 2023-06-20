HIGH POINT — Mr. James “Jim” Lecil Kendrick, age 88, passed away at Westchester Manor on June 16, 2023 after a long journey with dementia. He was born June 11, 1935, in Walker County, Alabama, a son to Lucian A. Kendrick and Annie Smith Kendrick. Raised in and around farming in Alabama, Jim graduated from Carbon Hill High School in 1953. He became a longtime resident of North Carolina having moved to High Point in 1954 where he began a lengthy career working at Myrtle Desk Company. On Nov. 21, 1956, he married his wife of 66 years, Reba C. Kendrick.
Jim was deployed to Fort McClellan by the US Army and served in Anniston, Alabama until 1960 when he returned to High Point with his wife where he resumed his career at Myrtle Desk. With the exception of five years with the High Point Fire Department, he worked at Myrtle Desk until his retirement in 1997. He concluded his working career with 10 years of service at Harris Teeter.
Jim enjoyed a variety of activities including gardening, camping, fishing and exhibiting his skills as an excellent marksman. He mentored many young people through his work at church and by coaching baseball. He was well known to be very generous with others in need, was a routine blood donor with the American Red Cross and also shared his tractor (which he loved) by tending to neighbor's gardens.
Jim was truly loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed by both his family, his friends and those he mentored. He was an excellent husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his family, his one other love was his church, Friendly Baptist Church, where he was a member since 1960. Jim served the church in many roles including Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and several terms as a Deacon.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Lucian Kendrick, Lloyd Kendrick and Lawton Kendrick.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Tim Kendrick (Cathy) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Joel “Joey” Kendrick (Robbie) of New Bern, NC. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, T. Lyle Kendrick Jr. of Brooklyn, NY, Andy Kendrick of Charlotte and Amber Daniels of Greenville, NC; along with his great grandchildren, Hunter Morris, Jayden Bonds both of Greenville and several paternal siblings.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023 in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service (1015 Eastchester Drive) in High Point. Reverend Tony Sluss will officiate along with Reverend Steve Hedgecock. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. The United States Army will provide military honors at the Floral Garden Park Cemetery (1730 West English Road) following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westchester Manor for providing exceptional care over the past year.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Friendly Baptist Church, 420 New Street, High Point, North Carolina, 27260 or to Westchester Manor 1795 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina, 27262, (https://providenceplacenc.com/westchestermanor/).
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
