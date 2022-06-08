GREENSBORO — James Perry (“Jim”) Greenway of Greensboro gently passed away at the age of 90 on the evening of June 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Born to Leonard Perry Greenway and Margaret Hubbard Greenway on April 12, 1932, Jim was raised in High Point along with his late older sister, Peggy Greenway Powell. He remained and thrived in the Triad for most of his life. He graduated from High Point High School in 1950 and served four years in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Tripoli, Libya. Jim’s career included serving as a Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy to owning and managing local floor covering businesses. He was an employee of Home Depot on Wendover for 23 years, reluctantly retiring at age 88. He was a member of Trinity Church of Greensboro, where he had served as an Elder.
Jim is survived by the love of his life and wife of over 36 years, Patricia Pegram Greenway; son, Jimmy Greenway of Pasadena, CA; step-sons, Tommy Saxton of Trinity, Mark Saxton of Greensboro, William Small of Pittsboro, and Don Small of Winston-Salem; grandson, Falcon Greenway; step-granddaughters, Cara McMahan and Anna Morgan; great-grandchild, Cayden McMahan; nephew, Richard Powell; and nieces, Pam Baker, Joni Fortney and Laura Hicks.
Friends and family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., presided by Pastor Keith Carroll and Dr. Marc Putnum. A graveside service will immediately follow at Guilford Memorial Park.
