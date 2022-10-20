HPTNWS- 10-21-22 COLE, JAMES.jpg

HIGH POINT — A local leader in the fabric industry, Loving husband and father and a faithful friend to many, James (Jim) Franklin Cole, passed away on Oct. 17 after a courageous 7-year struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Jim was born in Greenwood, SC on March 1, 1956 and moved to High Point in 1960 at the age of four. His father, Dr. David Cole was a well-known and respected professor and Academic Dean at High Point College. Jim and his parents were very involved in HPC campus life, the community of High Point and in their faith community at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Jim graduated from High Point Central High School, initially attended Brevard College and then transferred and graduated from High Point College where he studied business and was an active and well-liked member of the Lamba Chi Alpha Fraternity.

Jim married his beautiful wife, Carol Beebe Cole on March 18 1995. Together they raised their daughter, Claire who now attends Auburn University and son, Jack who is a freshman at UNC-Wilmington. Jim was a devoted husband and loving father who was a faithful provider and caretaker of his beloved family. Jim was proud of his children and devoted to supporting them and helping them achieve their goals in life. Jim’s faith in Jesus Christ was a priority in his life and he strove to be a Godly son, husband, father and friend. His steadfast belief in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life became the solid rock he could lean on when his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease took over his life.

