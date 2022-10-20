HIGH POINT — A local leader in the fabric industry, Loving husband and father and a faithful friend to many, James (Jim) Franklin Cole, passed away on Oct. 17 after a courageous 7-year struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Jim was born in Greenwood, SC on March 1, 1956 and moved to High Point in 1960 at the age of four. His father, Dr. David Cole was a well-known and respected professor and Academic Dean at High Point College. Jim and his parents were very involved in HPC campus life, the community of High Point and in their faith community at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Jim graduated from High Point Central High School, initially attended Brevard College and then transferred and graduated from High Point College where he studied business and was an active and well-liked member of the Lamba Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Jim married his beautiful wife, Carol Beebe Cole on March 18 1995. Together they raised their daughter, Claire who now attends Auburn University and son, Jack who is a freshman at UNC-Wilmington. Jim was a devoted husband and loving father who was a faithful provider and caretaker of his beloved family. Jim was proud of his children and devoted to supporting them and helping them achieve their goals in life. Jim’s faith in Jesus Christ was a priority in his life and he strove to be a Godly son, husband, father and friend. His steadfast belief in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life became the solid rock he could lean on when his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease took over his life.
Jim began his career working at Culp, Inc. and later formed a partnership for fabric sales at Altizer and Cole and eventually started his own fabric sales and converting company, North State Textiles. Jim thoroughly enjoyed pulling for his Carolina Panthers and attending their games with his children. He spent many enjoyable summers with his family at Ocean Isle Beach. He was also very committed to his early morning coffee club and loved cheering on the Duke Basketball team and faithfully attended the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. Jim particularly enjoyed visiting with his neighbors on Edgedale Drive as he walked his beloved Golden Retriever, Maizy. Jim never met a stranger, was committed to serving his customers and he took a great sense of professional pride in his long and successful career in sales.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Beebe Cole, daughter, Claire Thompson Cole, his son, William Jackson (Jack) Cole, his sisters; Carol Cole Best and Clark Cole Branch, her husband, Timothy Dale Branch and his nephews David Parker Branch and William Cole Branch. Preceding him in death were Jim’s parents, Dr. David William Cole, his mother, Mary Clark Cole and his older brother, David William Cole Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 27 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating. A reception will follow in the Asbury Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s honor can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at the High Point Hospice facility. They showed great compassion, grace and professionalism which meant the world to the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.