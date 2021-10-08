HIGH POINT – James Leonard Jessup Mack was born August 11, 1949, also known as Sonny, Jimmy, and Uncle-Dad to family and friends transitioned from this earthly place to those golden gates above Oct. 1, 2021 at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Petties Mack; daughter, Lissandra Bianca Mack.
He attended William Penn and Ragsdale High School.
He leaves his memories to forever be cherished by his children; James Mack, Sandy Mack, Jermaine Mack, Jimmy (Shanell) Mack, Ivory Mack, Justin (Ayonna) Mack, Jaleen Mack, Jaren (Destiny) Mack and Jamiel Mack; one sister, Julia (Ricky) Haywood; eight grandchildren; two nephews; two nieces and a special cousin, Mary Douglas and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Providence Church of God In Christ, 1210 Montlieu Avenue. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mack family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
