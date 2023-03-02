HPTNWS- 3-3-23 HAYWOOD, JAMES.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. James Haywood was called to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. James, also known as “Jimmy and Big Jim’, was born on May 9, 1944 to the late Mary Elizabeth Haywood. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Green; sister, Doris Haywood Simmons; two brothers, Billy and Bobby Haywood.

Jimmy attended William Penn High School. He completed Truck Driving School in 1988 and began OTR Truck driving. Jimmy parlayed his career into Limousine and Luxury transport services where he met many famous and interesting people. He was an executive limousine driver for various companies during his career.

Trending Videos