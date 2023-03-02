HIGH POINT — Mr. James Haywood was called to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. James, also known as “Jimmy and Big Jim’, was born on May 9, 1944 to the late Mary Elizabeth Haywood. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Green; sister, Doris Haywood Simmons; two brothers, Billy and Bobby Haywood.
Jimmy attended William Penn High School. He completed Truck Driving School in 1988 and began OTR Truck driving. Jimmy parlayed his career into Limousine and Luxury transport services where he met many famous and interesting people. He was an executive limousine driver for various companies during his career.
He was a member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church, where his presence will be greatly missed and was President of The Senior Usher Board.
He loved watching football on Sundays with his brothers Gary and Rickey, he also enjoyed concerts, horror movies, golfing, road trips and spending time with his family.
Jimmy was a stylish dresser with impeccable taste.
He was a loving and an amazingly awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, who will be greatly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Debra; four children, Tori Dumas, Daniel Dumas, Bruce Haywood and Gina Rogers; two brothers, Gary Haywood, Ricky (Julia) Haywood; grandchildren; Danielle Little, Daniel Little, Da’Miah Dumas, De’Yonna Dumas, Da’Marion Little, Breidan Lytch Haywood, Deasi Lytch Haywood, Kiasha Rogers, Jaden Rogers, Eric Green, Cedric Green and Robert Minty Jr.; a special niece, Natalie (Lawrence) Boulware; other nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.