HIGH POINT — James Harold Ferguson Sr., lovingly referred to as Papa Jim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after courageously battling cancer for three years.

Born in Liberty, NC, he was a son of the late Theodore Glen Ferguson and Mae Ila Holder Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson attended Trinity High School and served in the United States Army from 1959 – 1962. He worked in the trucking industry for 45 years before retiring from Rothrock Trucking in 2008. After his retirement, he spent valuable time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

