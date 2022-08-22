HIGH POINT — James Harold Ferguson Sr., lovingly referred to as Papa Jim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after courageously battling cancer for three years.
Born in Liberty, NC, he was a son of the late Theodore Glen Ferguson and Mae Ila Holder Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson attended Trinity High School and served in the United States Army from 1959 – 1962. He worked in the trucking industry for 45 years before retiring from Rothrock Trucking in 2008. After his retirement, he spent valuable time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mr. Ferguson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcia Ferguson; his children, Melissa Sapier and James H. Ferguson Jr. (Colleen McNickle); his grandchildren, James Harold Ferguson III (Kelsie Ferguson), Jordan Thompson (Will Thompson), and Abigail Sapier; three great grandchildren, Raleigh Ferguson, Reagan Ferguson, and Charlotte Ferguson; two brothers, Barney Ferguson and Alan Ferguson; and a sister, Linda Scearce. He was predeceased by three brothers, Theodore Ferguson, Jr., Richard Ferguson, and Glenn Ferguson; and two sisters, Georgia Ferguson and Helen Ferguson Widener.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home following the service.
