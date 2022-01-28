ASHEVILLE — James F. Payne, Lt/Col USAF (Ret.), age 100 of Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community died Jan. 27, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Payne Staggers (H. Joseph) of Raleigh, NC; his son William David Payne (Sherry Lanthier) of South Miami, FL; his granddaughter, Haviland J. Staggers (Kenneth Grob) of Madrid, NM; and great-grandson, Samuel James Grob of Madrid, NM.
A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Mr. James F. Payne will be held at a later date, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, PO Box 7275 Asheville, NC 28802 for renovation and repair of this historic church or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 95, 200 Cowels Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
