DUBLIN — James Ervin Viers Jr., 50, of Dublin, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, James Irvin Viers; brother, Glen Viers; step-father, Larry Burton; and son-in-law, Samuel Rush.
Survivors include his fiancée, Lynn Ussery; mother, Margaret Hope Burton; daughters, Cassandra Viers, Brittany Moody, and Amber Viers; step-daughter, Robin Anderson; grandchildren, Breena, Skylar, Sia, Ahmya, Evelyn, and Kyler; sister and brother-in-law, Angie and Roger Clemmons; step-sisters, Gay Rudder and Sheila Crowder; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
