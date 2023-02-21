High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.