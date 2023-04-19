TRINITY — James Ervin Caudle Sr., 87, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Atrium Cabarrus Hospital.
Born Sept. 9, 1935, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Joseph Theodore Caudle and the late Elsie Ray Caudle. James retired from Marsh Cabinet Company with 45 years of service and was a retired security guard. He loved to fish, camp, walk, watch westerns, and was a member of New Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Regina Williams of Trinity, Patricia Moore and husband Eddie of Rural Hall; sister, Katie Madison of Trinity; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Blanche Beatrice Caudle in 2022; sons, James Caudle Jr., and Johnny Hardee; daughters, Diane Creel, and Teresa McGaha.
Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale with Rev. Roger Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
