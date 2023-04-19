James Ervin Caudle Sr.

TRINITY — James Ervin Caudle Sr., 87, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Atrium Cabarrus Hospital.

Born Sept. 9, 1935, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Joseph Theodore Caudle and the late Elsie Ray Caudle. James retired from Marsh Cabinet Company with 45 years of service and was a retired security guard. He loved to fish, camp, walk, watch westerns, and was a member of New Heights Baptist Church.

