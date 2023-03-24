Feb. 28, 1951 —
March 21, 2023
WALLBURG — James David England, of Wallburg, NC passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Mr. England, who went by David, was born to Jess and Ruby Smoot England on Feb.ruary 28, 1951 in Logan, West Virginia. The oldest of three brothers and the son of a coal miner and decorated soldier who served in WWII, David enjoyed anything to do with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and the outdoors. His career as a truck mechanic spanned over 40 years and across many companies, including his own home business, Quality Truck Repair, in Wallburg, NC. He and his devoted wife, Carolyn, graduated high school in Logan, W.V. in 1969 and moved to North Carolina to marry and begin a life journey together. While the family is now grieving over the passing of a husband, father, brother, and uncle, they are rejoicing that he knew Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, and is now in Heaven with his mother and father who went before him.
He is survived by his dear wife of over 53 years, Carolyn England; his son, Jonathan David England; daughter, Ashley England Clasen and son-in-law, Joe Clasen; brothers: Tom England (Joan) of High Point, NC and Rick England (Karen) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and several nieces and a nephew.
A private life celebration service will be held at a later date for family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Carolina Senior Care, 802 E. Center St., Lexington, NC 27292.
Funeral services are under the direction of J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, Winston-Salem. Condolences may be made by visiting jcgreenandsons.com.
