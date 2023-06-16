THOMASVILLE — Mr. James Douglas Flowers began his life journey on Oct. 20, 1950, in Newark, New Jersey, and departed this life at his residence in Thomasville, NC, on June 5, 2023, surrounded by his lovely family. His parents, Lee Kirkland and Mary Flowers Kirkland preceded him in death.
He graduated from Newark South Side High School class of 1968 and attended St. Paul College in Virginia. He was a manager of Sears Holding Company until his retirement.
He was a devoted member of Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church for 23 years, serving as president and treasurer of the Male Chorus and President of the Gospel Choir.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife of 30 plus years, Carolyn Flowers, of the home; one daughter, Jai Flowers Brown (Felton) of Florida; two sons, Kenneth Norris (Jen) of Minnesota and David Norris of North Carolina.; one sister, Brenda Flowers; three brothers, Dr. Keith Kirkland (Lisa), Kenneth Kirkland (Linda) and Lee Kirkland (Carol) all of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Kenya, Karon, and Nia; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and acquaintances.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Williams Memorial CME Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.