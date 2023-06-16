HPTNWS- 6-17-23 FLOWERS, JAMES.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mr. James Douglas Flowers began his life journey on Oct. 20, 1950, in Newark, New Jersey, and departed this life at his residence in Thomasville, NC, on June 5, 2023, surrounded by his lovely family. His parents, Lee Kirkland and Mary Flowers Kirkland preceded him in death.

He graduated from Newark South Side High School class of 1968 and attended St. Paul College in Virginia. He was a manager of Sears Holding Company until his retirement.