HIGH POINT — James William “Bud” Witcher, 93, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec.14, 1928, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late William Hamilton Witcher and the late Ida Kidd Witcher. Bud retired from McEwen Lumber Company after 49 years of service. He was a longtime member of Green Street Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on the baptismal committee.
He is survived by his son, Rick Witcher and wife Beth of High Point; daughters, Susan Lanier and husband Terry of High Point, and Angie Johnson and husband Gerald of High Point; sister, Phyllis Sykes of Greensboro; grandchildren, Laura Comer and husband Josh, Brooks Lanier and wife Marissa, Clay Lanier and wife Jessica, Megan Johnson, and Morgan White and husband Adam; and great-grandchild, Caroline Comer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Steele Witcher on Oct. 25, 2022, and sister, Doris Hodgin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and recognize a special friend Tammy Evans.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.