DAVIDSON — On Sunday, July 10, 2022, James Howard “Bill” Everhart, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 94.
James “Bill” was born on October 19, 1927, in Haywood County, NC to Hollis Gray Everhart and Annie Jaynes Everhart. On April 3, 1947, he married Minnie Sue Huffman.
James “Bill” spent most of his life in Thomasville, NC and most recently in Davidson, NC. He retired after 30 years with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Winston-Salem, NC and again retired, at the age of 84, after 24 years with Leggett & Platt in High Point, NC.
Residents in Davidson, NC often marveled that he worked out at the Lake Norman YMCA until age 89. Friends and family in Thomasville knew him as “Bill”, while during his time in Davidson, everyone knew him as James.
James “Bill” was preceded in death by this parents, two brothers and a sister. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Sue, of 65 years of marriage. Surviving are two daughters: Carlisa Bryant (Ed) of Davidson, NC and Nancy Elberson Nelson (Curt) of Beaufort, NC; four grandsons: Nathan Bryant (Emily) of Asheville, NC; Jonathan Bryant (Morgan) of Mooresville, NC; Matthew Elberson (Melissa) of Mount Pleasant, NC and Cole Elberson (Veronica) of Beaufort, NC; great-grandchildren: Caroline, Abigail, Bentley and Kaeleigh Bryant; Hanna and Leah Elberson.
A special thanks is given to Connie DeAndrea, a special and loyal caregiver and in recent days to the loving staff at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Thomasville, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Bowers and Rev. Tommy Wilson.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 1325 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115 or Rich Fork Baptist Church, 3993 Old US Hwy 29, Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
