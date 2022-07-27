HIGH POINT— James Luther Bethea Jr, 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at People’s Funeral Service Inc.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 6:59 pm
