THOMASVILLE — James Avery Baker, 67, of Thomasville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home.
Born Dec. 24, 1954, in Surry County, he was a son of John H. Baker of Thomasville and Elizabeth Ann Anderson Baker of Archdale. James was a graduate of Trinity High School and a transportation supervisor with the City of High Point. He was an avid bowler, huge Tar Heel, and Trinity Bulldog fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Loretta Hunt Baker of the home, stepson, Bobby Troxler of Thomasville; grandchildren, Jacob Troxler, and Savannah Troxler.
James was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Baker.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations. Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
