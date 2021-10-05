HIGH POINT — James Allen Brady died at home in High Point, NC on Oct. 2, 2021 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Martha (Boone) Brady. After graduating from St. Xavier Catholic High School, he joined the Navy and worked as a dental technician at the US Naval Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. He worked as a ballroom dancing instructor while attending The Citadel as a veteran student. He earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which launched his long and varied business career working in banking, restaurants, ballroom dancing, commercial real estate, and other ventures. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying a variety of sports, the arts, and world travel. He loved his family above all else and was predeceased by his parents, brother William Anthony and sister-in-law Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife Edith and daughter Madeline of the home; daughters Michele Keene (Dave) of Ohio, and Angela (John Nye) of Virginia; sisters Martha Knight (Donald) and Barbara Sprenger (Ransdell) of Louisville, Kentucky; six granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3-5 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC. A private celebration of life will be held with extended family in Louisville, Kentucky at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, raise a glass, tell a story, spend time with someone you love. Memorials may be directed to the High Point Historical Society, 1859 E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262, or charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
