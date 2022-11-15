TRINITY — James Alford Asbill, 79 of Trinity died Sunday, Nov.13, 2022 at his home. Born May 8, 1943 in Guilford County he is a son of the late Claude Alford Asbill and Lucille Rich Asbill. He is a graduate of Ragsdale High School and a veteran of the US Army. Mr. Asbill was a printer. He retired from Hickory Printing twice. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, watching movies on TV, his tractor and his dogs, Trixie, Sugar, Dixie and Jody.
Mr. Asbill is survived by his wife Bobbie McDowell Asbill of the home, son Tim Asbill and wife Hazel of Lexington and daughter Jennifer Lucille Asbill Hoskins and husband Johnny of Sophia. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Brandon Taylor Hoskins and wife April, Jacob Dillon Hoskins and wife Staci, Jessica Carrano and husband Eric and nine great grandchildren, Allyssa, Bailee, Caroline, Maisie, Henslee, Klaude, Johnny, Riley and Rose.
