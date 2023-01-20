HIGH POINT — On Jan. 19, 2023, Jahala “Jay” Gibson passed away peacefully at age 87 after a brief illness.

Born Nov. 4, 1935, in Troy, NC, Jay paved her own path in life. She attended nursing school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she met her life-long husband, Dr. Sam Gibson. The two married in 1958 and enjoyed 64 incredible years of marriage together.

