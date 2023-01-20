HIGH POINT — On Jan. 19, 2023, Jahala “Jay” Gibson passed away peacefully at age 87 after a brief illness.
Born Nov. 4, 1935, in Troy, NC, Jay paved her own path in life. She attended nursing school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she met her life-long husband, Dr. Sam Gibson. The two married in 1958 and enjoyed 64 incredible years of marriage together.
Jay had a big personality and her memory will live on with those who cherished her. She was going to do exactly as she pleased and she always spoke her mind — qualities which everyone that knew her admired. She always made sure to tell the people she loved how much they meant to her. She was an amazing wife, a better mother, and an even better grandmother.
Jay is survived by her husband, Dr. Sam Gibson; daughter, Susan Gibson; and two granddaughters, Bryce Caudill and Gibson Caudill. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Gibson, and son, Sam Gibson Jr. There is no doubt a joyful reunion of mother and children is taking place in Heaven today."
