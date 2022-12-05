HIGH POINT — Jacqulene Whitaker McCarter of High Point, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William “Bill” McCarter, her daughter Kathy McCarter Ricks, and her grandson Gregory Young. She was a loving mother, wife and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her children, Judy Young and Billy McCarter; and granddaughter, Cassie McCarter.
The family will receive guests on Dec. 8, 2022 from 1 p.m. — 1:45 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC. Service to follow at 2 p.m. by Pastor Casey Bradford, officiating. Graveside service will be held immediately following at Floral Garden Park Cemetery, High Point, NC.
Jacqulene was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, and the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3929 Johnson St., High Point, N.C. 27265.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
