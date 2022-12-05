HPTNWS- 12-6-22 MCCARTER, JACQULENE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jacqulene Whitaker McCarter of High Point, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, William “Bill” McCarter, her daughter Kathy McCarter Ricks, and her grandson Gregory Young. She was a loving mother, wife and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her children, Judy Young and Billy McCarter; and granddaughter, Cassie McCarter.

