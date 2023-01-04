HIGH POINT — Jacob Werner DeRue, of High Point, had his life taken from him the evening of December 24, 2022. He was 19 years old.
Jacob was born September 18, 2003, in High Point, North Carolina. He was the third and youngest child born to his parents Jim and Lori DeRue.
Known by Jake to his friends and family, this bright young man with a full life ahead of him was finishing his high school education and was planning to pursue a career in the automotive industry.
A gentle giant, he never met a person he did not show his huge heart to. Jake enjoyed cars, country music, technology, animals, and being around his family.
Jake is preceded in death by his great grandparents Mack and Hazel King, Lester and Ruth Hilton, and Cecil Wood.
Jake leaves behind his parents, Lori DeRue and Jim DeRue (wife Amy); his two older sisters, Katy DeRue (fiancé Jeffrey Shepherd) and Hannah DeRue; stepbrother DJ Hatley; grandparents David and Judy Hilton, Jim Sr. and Suzanne DeRue, and Linda and David Swartzel; great-grandmother Agnes Wood; step-grandparents Dave and Diane Salmon; as well as aunts, uncles, many cousins, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro on Thursday January 5, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.