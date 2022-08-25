HPTNWS- 8-26-22 PRIESTER, JACOB.jpg

GREENSBORO — Mr. Jacob Priester made his transition from this life on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Varnville (Hampton County), SC on June 16, 1936, a son of the late Pearl Priester. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Govan Priester, and Willie Priester; and a sister, George Ann Grant.

Jacob graduated from North District Training School in 1955. After graduation, he moved to Cocoa Beach, FL and lived there for 2 years before moving to Elizabeth, NJ. Jacob accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized at Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, Varnville, SC.

Trending Videos