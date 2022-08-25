GREENSBORO — Mr. Jacob Priester made his transition from this life on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Varnville (Hampton County), SC on June 16, 1936, a son of the late Pearl Priester. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Govan Priester, and Willie Priester; and a sister, George Ann Grant.
Jacob graduated from North District Training School in 1955. After graduation, he moved to Cocoa Beach, FL and lived there for 2 years before moving to Elizabeth, NJ. Jacob accepted the Lord at an early age and was baptized at Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, Varnville, SC.
Jacob was employed by Century Glove Company, Newark, NJ, where he worked in the shipping department and was then given the nickname of “Jake.” Jake later met and married Carrie Sharpe, who was working as a billing clerk for the same company. From that union they had two children: Kendra and Kyle Jacob. In 1968, they moved to Hillside, NJ where Jake was employed with Benjamin Moore Paint Company, Montvale, NJ, as a foreman, until his retirement in 1997. After retirement, Jake and Carrie sold their home in Hillside and moved to Greensboro, NC in 2004.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 58 years, Carrie Sharpe Priester; children; Kendra Priester-Leake of Greensboro, NC, Kyle Priester of North Brunswick, NJ, and Polly Louise Glover (Marshall) of Hampton County, SC; a brother, Harry Priester of Varnville, SC; grandchildren, Bryce Priester, Nicholas and Kristen Leake, Marshall, Jennifer, Charles and Caroline Glover; great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Greater First United Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.