HIGH POINT — Jack Eugene Bell (85) passed away on Sunday 8/07/22, at High Point Regional Hospital (WFB).
Jack was born on 3/27/37, in Statesville, NC. His parents Edna Margaret Poovey Bell Lingle and Jefferson Polmaroy Bell preceded him in death, as well as sisters Kathleen Bell Shook and Mereda Bell Mills.
Jack served in the NC Army National Guard. He served as radio operator and driver for the commander in the Hickory NC unit.
Jack was founder/ owner/ president of Bell Springs Manufacturing Co. Inc., High Point, NC.
He was an active member of the H.P. Jaycees, Furnitureland Rotary Club, American Furniture Mfg. Association, and High Point Chamber of Commerce.
Jack was an avid golfer, with four “hole in ones”. He loved ALL sports, especially NC ACC teams. He loved watching his grandsons play sports as youngsters, the beach and spending time with his family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife Marilyn Sneed Bell, daughter Angela Bell Bordelon, grandsons John-Michael Bordelon and Jack Christian Bordelon. As well as his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Jack was a member of Jamestown Presb. Church, where a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the sanctuary. Afterwards there will be visitation in the fellowship hall. Dr. Jay Smith will officiate.
Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel has the honor of assisting the Bell family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to; Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Jamestown Presbyterian Church, and the American Lung Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.