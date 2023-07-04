HIGH POINT — Jack Carson White lived his 94 years on this side of Heaven to its fullest. He had an infectious smile, a mischievous giggle, and an addiction to a good cup of coffee. He loved Jesus, his wife, his children and their spouses, and his grandchildren so well and he will be missed beyond measure.
Jack was born in High Point, NC on May 13, 1929, to John Jordan White and Cornia Morton White. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruby White Ward, Polly White Thrower, Johnny Jordan White Jr., Margaret White Davis, and Helen White Harrington.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Honbarrier White of the home, and his children, Ronda Snow White, daughter, and husband Brian Gavigan of High Point; Shari White Dallas, daughter, and husband John Sanders Dallas III of Winston-Salem; Timothy Jack White, son, and wife Dawn Brinker White of High Point; and grandchildren, Caroline Snow Dallas, granddaughter, and husband Christopher Steven Teachout of Charlotte; Catherine Sanders Dallas, granddaughter, of Boston, MA; Jack Patrick Gavigan, grandson, of Charlotte; Christian (Ian) Timothy White, grandson, of High Point; and Austen Grace White, granddaughter, of High Point.
Jack graduated from High Point High School in 1948, where he was the starting point guard for the basketball team which won the state championship his senior year. He attended Elon College for one year on a baseball scholarship and transferred to NC State University, completing a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with high honors on June 7, 1953, graduating 4th in the school of engineering and 6th in the NCSU class of 1953.
Jack was a lifelong member of Green Street Baptist Church, serving the church faithfully. He was an avid college basketball fan (any team but UNC), with his allegiance split between the NC State Wolfpack and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, faithfully attending games at WFU for 36 years. He cherished time with his 5 grandchildren, teaching them to ride the waves at the beach, how to snore, shoot basketball, fish, work puzzles, and whittle. He loved to teach his grandchildren how to build everything from birdhouses to swing sets. He was his children’s and grandchildren’s favorite math tutor, even helping them remotely during 2020. A month before passing away, he helped his youngest grandson restore a 1992 Ford Explorer. His house was a welcome landing place for many people throughout the years with a fresh gallon of sweet tea always at the ready, and you never finished a meal at his house without him asking the question, “Do you want a cup of coffee?”
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Cumby Family Funeral Service, located at 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. A reception will follow in the Life Tribute Center at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
