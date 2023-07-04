HPTNWS-07-05-23 OBITS WHITE, JACK

HIGH POINT — Jack Carson White lived his 94 years on this side of Heaven to its fullest. He had an infectious smile, a mischievous giggle, and an addiction to a good cup of coffee. He loved Jesus, his wife, his children and their spouses, and his grandchildren so well and he will be missed beyond measure.

Jack was born in High Point, NC on May 13, 1929, to John Jordan White and Cornia Morton White. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ruby White Ward, Polly White Thrower, Johnny Jordan White Jr., Margaret White Davis, and Helen White Harrington.