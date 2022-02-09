THOMASVILLE – Mr. Jack Wayne Kearns Jr., 74, went home to be with his wife on her birthday, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on August 6, 1947 in Stanly County, NC to Jack Wayne Kearns Sr. and Marian Watkins Kearns.
He was a US Army veteran and retired from APAC in 2013, after starting his career with Brinkley Construction. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, the R.L. Pope Bible Class and participated in the outdoor production of “What Child is This? Journey to Bethlehem.” He volunteered for Thomasville Meals on Wheels and CCM. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately named him “Bandaddy.” He loved trains and kept the schedule to watch the steam engine come through Thomasville, visiting the Transportation Museum in Spencer, and his favorite saying was “Can I Help Ya?”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Annette (Becky) McGuire Kearns on June 7, 2015, whom he married on August 1, 1981.
Surviving is his daughter, Jackie Moore of Thomasville; son, David Johnston of High Point; grandchildren, Drew Ferguson and Jessica Ferguson; brother, Bill Kearns (Sharon); nephews, Mark Kearns (Ann), Neil Kearns, Bradley Kearns (Caroline), Mark McGuire, and Michael McGuire (Belinda); niece, Megan Kearns; 2 great-nieces; and 2 great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Danny Leonard officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, Meals on Wheels of Thomasville, or Memorial UMC/Missions. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
