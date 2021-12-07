THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jackie “Jack” Lamar Thomas, 86, formerly of Morganton, NC and a resident of Hillcrest Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. He was born on Feb. 27, 1935 in Adairsville, Bartow County, GA to John Madison Thomas and Willie Smith Thomas. He retired after 20 years of service, as a store manager hand-picked by Sam Walton, with Wal-Mart, where he opened the first store in Florida. He was a member of Wesley Chapel Baptist Church in Morganton, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Floyd; son, James McCormick; sons-in-law, Larry Wheeler and Daniel Reid; brother, Arthur Thomas and John Thomas; sisters, Lillie May Pasley and Inez Bray; and grandsons, Blake Dodd and Brandon McCormick.
On June 24, 1972, he married Barbara White, who survives of the home; also surviving are his children, Diane Wheeler, Darlene Beardon and husband Mike, Lamar Thomas and wife Patricia, all of Calhoun, GA, Karen Hancock and husband Scott of Lutz, FL, Robin Cranford and husband Tommy, and Terrie Reid all of Thomasville; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Danny McNeilly officiating. Entombment will follow in the Floral Garden Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will be at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fellow Ship Center, 1901 Clench Ave. Knoxville, TN 37916 or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
