ARCHDALE — Jack "George" Malphurs Jr., age 75 of Archdale, passed away on Saturday Sept. 9, 2023. Jack is preceded in death by his father: Jack Malphurs Sr., mother: Joan Privette-Malphurs and brother: Clifford Malphurs. He is survived by his wife: Lynn Patterson-Malphurs, son: Shannon Malphurs (Robin), daughter: Lisa Malphurs-Tysinger (Heath), daughter: Julie Malphurs-May (Morgan), sister: Janice Meservey, grandchildren: Rian Malphurs, Reed Malphurs-Brown (Tyler), Mackynlee Malphurs and Laurel Tysinger, great grandson: Hudsyn Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 23,2023 at Park Place Baptist Church in Thomasville. Pastor Andy Royals will officiate.
