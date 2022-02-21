HIGH POINT — Jack Ferris McDowell, 87, of High Point, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Hinkle Hospice House.
Born August 24, 1934, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Coleman McDowell and the late Alma Garner McDowell. Jack was a US Army veteran, was a retired supervisor with RJ Reynolds and a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Robert McDowell, of High Point; daughter, Mary Ann Yow and husband Jimmy, of Trinity; sister, Judy Cain, of Trinity, grandchildren, Seth McDowell (Lauren), Jordan McDowell (Brittany), Corey Yow (Katie), and Sarah Yow (Alfredo); and great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Vivienne, Iris, Jack, and one on the way, Baby Enzo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Cook “Paddy” McDowell; sisters, Mary Jane Pryor, Kemper Neighbors, and Louise Lee; and brother Dale McDowell.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Memorial may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C. 27292.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
