ARCHDALE — Jack E. Kearns, 91, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. He was born on April 5, 1930, in Guilford County, NC, to the late Worfie and Beulah Wright Kearns.
Jack worked at Power Lines and Anco as a machine operator. He was a member of Highland United Methodist Church. He fought in the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; wife Frances (Pete); sister, Marcie; and two brothers, James and Donald.
Jack is survived by three daughters, Deran Hall (Ronnie), Donree Warschkow and Mica Kearns; his loyal companion, Miss Dee Dee; a special friend, Mr. Lloyd Brown; sisters, Christine Hamlin and Sylvia Spivey; brothers, Douglas and Tommy Kearns; six grandkids; and nine great-grandkids
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to Wounded Warriors Project or High Point Hospice Home.
A graveside service for Jack will be held Monday Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
