THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jack Donald Lyndon, 89, of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 23, 1933 in Davidson County, Thomasville, NC to Dewey Lyndon and Ludie Bruton Lyndon. He graduated from Thomasville City Schools and lettered in basketball at Catawba College. He was a US Army veteran, Corporal E-4, having served in Germany and was an avid golfer and charter member of Colonial Country Club. He was a pharmaceutical salesman, managed the Shady Oaks Garden Center, and owned and operated Dogwood Hosiery until retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Primm Lyndon on Feb. 8, 2006, whom he married on Dec. 23, 1956;

