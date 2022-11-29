THOMASVILLE — Mr. Jack Donald Lyndon, 89, of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 23, 1933 in Davidson County, Thomasville, NC to Dewey Lyndon and Ludie Bruton Lyndon. He graduated from Thomasville City Schools and lettered in basketball at Catawba College. He was a US Army veteran, Corporal E-4, having served in Germany and was an avid golfer and charter member of Colonial Country Club. He was a pharmaceutical salesman, managed the Shady Oaks Garden Center, and owned and operated Dogwood Hosiery until retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Primm Lyndon on Feb. 8, 2006, whom he married on Dec. 23, 1956;
Surviving are his two daughters, LeAnne Fleming and husband Craig of Thomasville and Laurie Parks and husband Darwin of New London; 6 grandchildren, Taylor Boles and husband Mitchell, Nathan Parks and wife Ali, Eli Fleming, Brooke Scarborough and husband Clint, Leah Perkins and husband Luke, and Jake Fleming; 5 great-grandchildren, Liza, Alex, Wrenley, Kennedi, and Iris; brother, Charles Lyndon of Thomasville; brother-in-law, Dr. Kirby Primm and wife Sharon of Wake Forest, NC; and several special nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery with Reverend Leslee Wray officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Mr. Lyndon will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the graveside service and Jack will lie in state at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 from 12 p.m. — 6 p.m. for members of the community to pay their respects. No formal visitation will be held.
Memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church, Light Up The Night, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
