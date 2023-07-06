DULUTH — Jack Allen Jacobs passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Jack was born on March 3, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Jack and Helen Jacobs and brother of Donna Drake. He leaves behind with loving memories; his beloved wife Katy of 53 years; his two loving sons: Chris and his wife Stephanie, and their two daughters Caroline and Ella; Mike and his wife Amy and their son Parker. Jack was deeply loved by many people. Those who knew Jack, knew he was a very generous and kind man with a great sense of humor who loved to tell stories. After growing up in Wyoming, he lived in Cincinnati (OH), Louisville (KY), West Chester (OH), Carmel (IN). Jack was a longtime resident of Jamestown NC (Forestdale East neighborhood, 1985 - 2018) and lived the last five years in Duluth, GA. Jack graduated from Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio in 1960. He followed up with graduating from the University of Cincinnati and served in the United States Army. Jack worked at Chatfield Paper, Mead Paper and Associated Packaging. Jack was active for many years in the Jamestown Civitans, Jamestown Youth League, Greensboro Colt Baseball and the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Jack was a loving father and remarkable grandfather, known as Papa, to his three grandchildren. A funeral service will be at a later date.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Denton man charged in fatal wreck
- Sheriff charges man with fraud
- Woman charged in Thomasville stabbings found
- Ransomware criminals are dumping kids' private files online after school hacks
- Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies by suicide at age 48, her siblings say
- Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars
- Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed and 5th night of unrest is quieter
- Bill would make car stunt gatherings illegal
Most Popular
Articles
- Japanese restaurant planned at Palladium
- Former Senate candidate to run for council
- Children’s museum triples expected attendance in 1st year
- County will hold immunization clinics
- Post 87 sweeps doubleheader to close Legion regular season
- Denton man charged in fatal wreck
- The romance of the West
- Area athletes to receive Bill White Scholarships
- Conviction in Archdale man’s death upheld
- Popular youth mentor Mr. Danny recovering from cardiac arrest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.