DULUTH — Jack Allen Jacobs passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Jack was born on March 3, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of Jack and Helen Jacobs and brother of Donna Drake. He leaves behind with loving memories; his beloved wife Katy of 53 years; his two loving sons: Chris and his wife Stephanie, and their two daughters Caroline and Ella; Mike and his wife Amy and their son Parker. Jack was deeply loved by many people. Those who knew Jack, knew he was a very generous and kind man with a great sense of humor who loved to tell stories. After growing up in Wyoming, he lived in Cincinnati (OH), Louisville (KY), West Chester (OH), Carmel (IN). Jack was a longtime resident of Jamestown NC (Forestdale East neighborhood, 1985 - 2018) and lived the last five years in Duluth, GA. Jack graduated from Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio in 1960. He followed up with graduating from the University of Cincinnati and served in the United States Army. Jack worked at Chatfield Paper, Mead Paper and Associated Packaging. Jack was active for many years in the Jamestown Civitans, Jamestown Youth League, Greensboro Colt Baseball and the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Jack was a loving father and remarkable grandfather, known as Papa, to his three grandchildren. A funeral service will be at a later date.