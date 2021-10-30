HIGH POINT — Jack Alson Kearns, 88, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 1, 1933, in High Point, and was the son of the late George Howard and Anna Blanche Rush Kearns. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. Jack was a welder and machinist with Paramount Crawford and following retirement worked with Direct Transport at the Greensboro Auto Auction. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had been active in bass tournaments. He liked watching old westerns, restoring cars, especially Mustangs, and was an avid North Carolina Tar Heel fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Caroline Kearns; two sisters, Anna Ruth Williams and Betty Smith; two brothers, Hiatt Kearns and Gene Kearns; and a beloved dog, Toby.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hoke Kearns, whom he married on Feb. 23, 1965; two sons, Andy Kearns (fiancée, Donna Hughes), of Trinity and Tim Kearns (wife, Mary), of Wallburg; three grandchildren, Brandon Kearns, Brian Kearns, and Christina Kearns; great-grandson, Mason Kearns; and his beloved dog, Taco.
A funeral service celebrating Jack’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Lebanon United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joseph Kim and Pastor Mark Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors being accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Jack’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Kearns family.
