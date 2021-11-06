DENTON — Mr. J.T. Cole, 79, of Farmer-Denton Rd., Denton, NC passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, November 8, at North Bend Cemetery (located on the Farmer-Denton end of Bescher Chapel Rd.) with Mr. Ken McDowell and Tiffany Cole-Buck officiating. Casual attire is requested.
Mr. Cole was born January 17, 1942 in Randolph County to Mary Hancock Cole. He was a member of Piney Grove United Methodist Church and worked as service technician with B & H Heating and Air for 27 years. In addition to his parents J.T. was also preceded in death by his wife, Janie Bescher Cole.
He is survived by his beloved Shih Tzu, Lulu; daughters, Tammy Cole Boyers of Denton and Tiffany Cole-Buck and husband Brad of Denton; 4 grandchildren, Cole Boyers, Addison Boyers, Peyton Buck, and Eli Buck.
Memorials can be made to UNC Melanoma Cancer Program, UNC Health Foundation, Attn: UNC Lineberger PO Box 1050 Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or to Hospice of Randolph County 416 Vision Dr. Asheboro, NC 27203.
Briggs Funeral Home is serving the Cole family.
