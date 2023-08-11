HPTNWS- 8-12-23 MORRIS, J.O..jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. James Oliver “J.O.” Morris, 80, formerly of High Point, died August 10, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.

He was born Sept. 3, 1942 in Forsyth County, a son to James Oliver Morris Sr. and Ruth Wyrick Morris. A resident of this area his entire life, he attended Oak View Baptist Church and was the GOAT of the floor covering industry. J.O. enjoyed talking, mowing, riding his bike, and especially, spending time with his family. In 1962, he married the former Carolyn Utt, who preceded him in death in 2016.