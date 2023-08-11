HIGH POINT — Mr. James Oliver “J.O.” Morris, 80, formerly of High Point, died August 10, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
He was born Sept. 3, 1942 in Forsyth County, a son to James Oliver Morris Sr. and Ruth Wyrick Morris. A resident of this area his entire life, he attended Oak View Baptist Church and was the GOAT of the floor covering industry. J.O. enjoyed talking, mowing, riding his bike, and especially, spending time with his family. In 1962, he married the former Carolyn Utt, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Surviving is his son, Bubba Morris and wife Tracey of High Point; grandson, Woody Morris (Hailey) of High Point; sister, Susie Holloway and husband Al of Winston-Salem; nephew, Chris Holloway and wife Dana of Pfafftown; a great niece, Zoey Holloway of Pfafftown; and a great nephew, Zach Holloway of Pfafftown.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 14, at Oak View Baptist Church in High Point with Rev. Steve Smith and Rev. Philip Chryst officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private interment will be held Tuesday at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Memorials may be directed to Oak View Baptist Church, 810 Oakview Rd. High Point, NC 27265, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Faith Harbor United Methodist Church, 14201 N.C. Hwy 50, Surf City, NC 28445. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
