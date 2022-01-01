HIGH POINT — J.M. Carroll Whitley, 92, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Feb. 25, 1929, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late John M. Whitley and the late Elenora Patterson Whitley. Carroll was a retired plant manager with Henredon Furniture, with 32 years of service. He loved to fish and travel, having visited 48 states. Carroll was a member of Green Street Baptist Church and the Marvin Maynard Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lambeth Whitley, of the home; sons, James Carroll Whitley and wife Roxie, of High Point, and Jerry Dean Whitley, of Kernersville; brother, Wayne Whitley and wife Margie, of Kernersville; grandchildren, Emily Cochran and husband Mark, Betsy Miles and husband Mitch, Jeremy Whitley and wife Sarah, and Jonathan Whitley and wife Megan; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Lee Whitley, and sisters, Ruby Junita Whitley and Nanie Allene Whitley.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Green Street Baptist Church, with Mitch Miles M.DIV and Rev. Mark Loy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262, or Green Street Baptist Church, 303 Rotary Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
