HIGH POINT — Mr. Jackson Davis “J. D.” Dobbins, 94, of High Point passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Hospice of High Point.
He was born on August 26, 1929 in Guilford County to the late James Hanon and Lula Adeline Burton Dobbins. The youngest of 10 children, J. D. was always determined to make something of himself. He worked hard, he worked 2 jobs, walking from school to work, raised and cured tobacco, he worked hard to support his family. He enlisted in the US Air Force, worked his way to Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged. Early on J.D. obtained a position with Atlantic Savings and Loan of High Point as a teller. Later, the name was changed to First Federal Savings and Loan. After a lot of hard determination and schooling became President of the Savings and Loan. The S&L was further changed to First Federal of the Carolinas with multiple branches within North Carolina. A proud moment for J. D. because he had worked so hard to achieve that goal. He always watched out for his employees and gave a lot of young people a chance to form a career under his supervision. He would say you can teach them a skill set, but you can’t teach honesty and kindness. The Savings Bank was sought out and bought out because of its success and he retired.
A beautiful young nurse caught his eye while in the hospital. He was determined to make her his own. J. D. and Peggy were married on Dec. 21, 1956. The rest of the story was a lifetime of love spent together, raising a family, having three children he loved very much, David, Pam, and Anne. A grandson followed, Howell Dobbins, and then J. D. was able to spend time and love his great granddaughters, Kenzie and Hailey. His life was full of love for his family and his friends.
J. D. provided so much love to everyone he knew. J. D. always said I don’t want to be the Dad that says “There’s my children”. I want to be the kind of Dad that his children look to him and say “That’s my Dad”.
J. D. loved spending time with his beloved wife of 59 years, Peggy. J. D. enjoyed raising 3 children with his wife Peggy and made sure they had a good life. J. D. and his wife were able to travel and see the US and other countries which he always shared stories of his travels with others. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and just enjoying being with his family.
Upon his retirement, J. D. and his wife purchased a vacation home in West Jefferson, NC on the side of a mountain with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. They worked for years with family involvement, making the house a home for all who visited. He loved giving to others.
J. D. also supported his community. He always wanted to give from the heart and be generous with the success he had to offer. He gave of his time and financially to organizations in his community. He served multiple positions in office with The United Way, Salvation Army, Kiwanis Club of High Point, High Point Jaycees, Boy Scouts of America, Hospice of the Piedmont, Springfield Friends Meeting and many more over his lifetime. He was a driver for chemo patients to their treatments and he impacted their lives as much as they impacted his. He volunteered his time as the HP Museum director, a temporary position that he held until a permanent replacement was hired. He was not a quitter. J.D. completed a lot of service for his community, but his biggest accomplishment was his family. J. D. had a saying: give more than you receive.
J. D. had a never quit attitude. He had different illnesses starting in 1996 and fought on and off to keep moving forward. He was a strong determined man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. J. D. loved each title along the way and he lived each role to the fullest. He made sure he had no regrets and nothing left to accomplish in life, but to just live to serve others. That was a life lesson his mother taught him from an early age and he instilled in his children and grandchildren. J. D. was an obedient servant of the Lord.
Along the way and needing some assistance, he was blessed to be able to stay home until his death. He had lived in the same home since 1963 and loved every day there. A group of caregivers, medical professionals, now our family, came into his life to make his life full of joy and love. J. D. loved each caregiver that gave of themselves each day. He told them he loved them and meant every word. He was loved, cared for and sung to (You are My Sunshine) up until his final days. Thank you to his wonderful caregivers; Kelly, Karyn, Debra, Christina, Janna, Saira and Tammy for making J. D. 's last years so joyous. Angels walking this earth and giving of themselves to others. Just as J. D. did. I guess they were meant to be in his life, because they were the same type of people.
He attended Green Street Baptist Church growing up, and after meeting Peggy attended Springfield Friends Meeting and was currently a member of High Point Friends Meeting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Peggy Brower Dobbins, son, Michael David Dobbins, brothers, Vernon, Henry, Buddy, Curt, Ed and Jim Dobbins; sisters, Lucy Ingram, Margaret Calos and Helen Younts.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Dobbins of South Carolina, Anne Compton (Johnny) of Thomasville; one grandson, Howell Dobbins (Katie) of Raleigh; great-granddaughters, Kenzie and Hailey. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262, followed by a procession to Floral Garden Park Cemetery, where a graveside service will begin at 12 p.m. Pastor Joseph Neal will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina, 27262, High Point Friends Meeting, 800 Quaker Lane, High Point, North Carolina, 27262 or The Jackson D and Peggy Dobbins Endowed Scholarship, Institutional Advancement at High Point University, One University Parkway, High Point, North Carolina, 27268
J. D., your legacy of true giving to your fellowman will live on in all those lives you touched along the way.
I Corinthians, verse 13: And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
