HPTNWS-09-01-23 DOBBINS, JD.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Jackson Davis “J. D.” Dobbins, 94, of High Point passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Hospice of High Point.

He was born on August 26, 1929 in Guilford County to the late James Hanon and Lula Adeline Burton Dobbins. The youngest of 10 children, J. D. was always determined to make something of himself. He worked hard, he worked 2 jobs, walking from school to work, raised and cured tobacco, he worked hard to support his family. He enlisted in the US Air Force, worked his way to Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged. Early on J.D. obtained a position with Atlantic Savings and Loan of High Point as a teller. Later, the name was changed to First Federal Savings and Loan. After a lot of hard determination and schooling became President of the Savings and Loan. The S&L was further changed to First Federal of the Carolinas with multiple branches within North Carolina. A proud moment for J. D. because he had worked so hard to achieve that goal. He always watched out for his employees and gave a lot of young people a chance to form a career under his supervision. He would say you can teach them a skill set, but you can’t teach honesty and kindness. The Savings Bank was sought out and bought out because of its success and he retired.