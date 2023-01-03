HPTNWS-01-04-23 RIGGS, IVEY.jpg

GREENSBORO — Ivey James Riggs, 85, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Dec 26th from Parkinson’s disease.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Settlemyre Riggs; daughter Kim Riggs; sons Chris Riggs and Brian Riggs, and two grandchildren.

Trending Videos