GREENSBORO — Ivey James Riggs, 85, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Dec 26th from Parkinson’s disease.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Settlemyre Riggs; daughter Kim Riggs; sons Chris Riggs and Brian Riggs, and two grandchildren.
Throughout his life Ivey was very athletic. In high school and at NC State University Ivey was a cross-country runner. As an adult he enjoyed cycling, participating in the Tour to Tanglewood for Multiple Sclerosis and cycling from Greensboro to Wilmington. Later on in life Ivey ran 5K’s up until his late seventies.
Ivey started his career working for his father in construction. After a year at NC State Ivey went into the Air Force for 4 years stationed in Texas. Once back in NC he served in various capacities at Alderman’s Studio for 17 years. After Alderman’s, he was self-employed as a contractor for over 30 years.
Saved and baptized in the Holy Spirit in the early 70’s, Ivey’s faith was strong. He served many years as an Elder at the Cathedral of His Glory and went on several mission trips with the Cathedral to Central America.
For many years at the House of Prayer, a Christ-centered addiction rehabilitation center, he served on the board and led Bible study for the clients. In 1985, he joined Gideons International and served in various roles for as long as he was able.
A visitation will be held on Sat., Jan 7th at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Thomasville Assembly of God at 718 Litwin Dr, Thomasville, NC.
We invite you to make a donation to Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/donate) or The House of Prayer in Jamestown, NC (336-882-1026). Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
